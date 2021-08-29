Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 33.9% in August

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.