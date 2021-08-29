Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Down 33.9% in August

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the July 29th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

