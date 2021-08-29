BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 194.0% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.