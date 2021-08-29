BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Shares of BL stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 340,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,375. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $77.23 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,451,226. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

