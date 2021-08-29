Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) Shares Up 4.8%

Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.83. 61,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 128,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BITQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

