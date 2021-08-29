BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 44.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. 2,131,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,443. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.