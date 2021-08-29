Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Bilibili by 57.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

