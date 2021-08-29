Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS.

BIG opened at $51.62 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

