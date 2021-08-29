BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Head to Head Survey

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of BHP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $60.82 billion 1.61 $11.30 billion $6.74 9.88 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BHP Group and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 1 7 9 0 2.47 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

BHP Group beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold. The Iron Ore segment refers to mining of iron ore. The Coal segment focuses on metallurgical coal and energy coal. The company was founded on August 13, 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.