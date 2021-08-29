Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.