BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Upgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

BBQ stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. BBQ has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.10.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

