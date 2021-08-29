Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

