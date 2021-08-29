Barclays Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $67.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.80.

TOL opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.94. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

