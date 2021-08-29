Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €74.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €81.27 ($95.61).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.95 ($81.12) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 59.34.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.