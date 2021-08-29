Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$144.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$144.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.15.

TSE BMO opened at C$126.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$126.62. The stock has a market cap of C$82.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8140908 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

