Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires Shares of 7,107 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,223 shares of company stock valued at $21,018,885 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

