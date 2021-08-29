Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.60 million-$124.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.48 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

BAND stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. 232,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,363. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

