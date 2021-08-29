Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the July 29th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

BNMDF opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNMDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banca Mediolanum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

