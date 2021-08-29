Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Short Interest Update

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 327,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 487,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTN. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 109.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 94.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.