Ball Co. (BLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ball has raised its dividend payment by 64.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ball has a payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

BLL stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.69.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

