B. Riley Lowers The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

NYSE GPS opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99. The Gap has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

