Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Avnet reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18. Avnet has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,508,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,326,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,450,000 after purchasing an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

