AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Gap Up to $18.21

Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.21, but opened at $19.36. AVITA Medical shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 4,056 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 185.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 52.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 277,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 126,829 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and and commercialization of medical devices used in regenerative medicine. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

