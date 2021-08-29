Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CAO Sells $696,710.64 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Avantor stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

