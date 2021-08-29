Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CAO Sells $696,710.64 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Avantor stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
