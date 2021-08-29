Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.54. The firm has a market cap of C$619.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.43. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.52 and a 12 month high of C$14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 102.95, a current ratio of 102.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.40 price objective (up from C$13.30) on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.