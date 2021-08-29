AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Down 33.4% in August

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 919,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the July 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.07.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 32.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

