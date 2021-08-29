Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Atkore worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Atkore by 198.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter worth $219,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $91.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.49. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $98.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

