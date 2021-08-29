Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.03

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.03 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.75 ($1.03). Assura shares last traded at GBX 78.40 ($1.02), with a volume of 5,895,959 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Get Assura alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.03. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 429 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £326.04 ($425.97). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total transaction of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Insiders purchased 27,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,234 over the last 90 days.

Assura Company Profile (LON:AGR)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.