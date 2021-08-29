Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.38.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

