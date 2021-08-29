Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOH opened at $268.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

