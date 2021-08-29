Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,642 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

