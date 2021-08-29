Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,423 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

