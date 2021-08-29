Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 25.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

