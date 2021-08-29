Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

ASPU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of ASPU opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

