ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,015.38 ($78.59).

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,927 ($51.31) on Wednesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,287.14.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

