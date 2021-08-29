Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Ashland Global worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 232.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.22.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

