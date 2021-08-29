Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.

NYSE ARW opened at $122.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,348,484. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

