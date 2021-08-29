Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Arkema stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

