ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 6,672 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.89 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.