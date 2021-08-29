ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of TSEM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.