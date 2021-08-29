ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 154,437 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.87% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,908,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,951,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 697.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 894,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 782,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $11.31 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $557.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RADA Electronic Industries Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

