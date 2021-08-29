ARK Investment Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 89.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of URGN opened at $16.99 on Friday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

