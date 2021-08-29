Arizona State Retirement System Sells 810 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

