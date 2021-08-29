Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after buying an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $89,134,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,335,270 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

