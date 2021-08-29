Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DVA opened at $130.81 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.