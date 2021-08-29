Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 359.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after buying an additional 107,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATR. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

