Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after buying an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after buying an additional 131,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after buying an additional 107,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $372.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total transaction of $9,252,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANET. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.