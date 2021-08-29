Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Argo Group International has increased its dividend payment by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argo Group International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Argo Group International stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $58.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

