argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Trading Down 2.7%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $333.79 and last traded at $334.26. 1,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 175,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $343.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Get argenx alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -48.17 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. Analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in argenx by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.