Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

ARD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardagh Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of ARD opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1,312.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 278,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 158,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

