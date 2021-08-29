Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the July 29th total of 3,680,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 863,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

ARCT stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

